France Cycling Tour de France
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, sprint towards the finish line of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 179 kilometers (111 miles) with start in Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil and finish in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, France, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
cycling

Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey at Tour de France as Poels soloes to victory in 15th stage

SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC, France

Jonas Vingegaard kept intact his 10-second overall lead in the Tour de France as Dutch veteran Wout Poels soloed to victory after a tough trek in the Alps with a mountaintop finish.

Poels, who was part of an early breakaway in Sunday's 15th stage, took advantage of a short but very steep ascent located just before the final 7-kilometer climb leading to the finish line to move away.

Wout van Aert finished second, more than two minutes behind, with Mathieu Burgaudeau completing the stage podium.

Locked in a pulsating fight for the yellow jersey since the start of the race, Vingegaard and two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar once again stayed together throughout the day in the group of main contenders.

Pogacar tried to sprint away from his rival 900 meters from the line but Vingegaard, the defending champion, immediately jumped on his wheel and did not lose any time. Their duel will resume in Tuesday's time trial.

Monday is a rest day.

