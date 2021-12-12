Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus cases in Japan force cancellation of World Cup ski jumping

1 Comment
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland

Amid a rising number of cases in Japan of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, all ski jumping World Cup events there this season were canceled Saturday.

Japan on Saturday announced it has now found a total of 13omicron cases, including new arrivals from the United States, Mozambique and Democratic Republic of the Congo, and has re-imposed a ban on foreign visitors.

The International Ski Federation said the decision to cancel three ski jumping events — all scheduled less than one month before the Beijing Olympics opens Feb 4 — was “due to the current COVID-19 regulations.”

Sapporo was to host separate men’s and women events in January and Zao would have hosted a women’s competition the week after Sapporo.

FIS said it is looking for replacement venues.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

FIS said it is looking for replacement venues.

which will most likely be in places with much higher case numbers than in Japan. The real reason is that Japan doesn't want any foreigners coming here.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

