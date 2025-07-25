 Japan Today
Team Japan in Nations League volleyball
Japan captain Mayu Ishikawa (2nd from R) celebrates with teammates after winning a point against Turkey during their Nations League women's volleyball quarterfinal match in Lodz, Poland, on July 24, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Volleyball World)(Photo not for sale)(Kyodo) ==Kyodo Image: Kyodo
volleyball

Japan beats Turkey to reach Nations League women's semis

LODZ, Poland

Japan advanced to the Nations League women's volleyball semifinals by defeating Turkey three sets to two on Thursday in Lodz, Poland.

The Japanese, who finished runner-up to Italy at last year's Nations League, won 25-21, 16-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-9, with captain Mayu Ishikawa leading the way with a team-high 19 points.

"We were able to attack aggressively as our head coach always tells us," Ishikawa said. "We often found ourselves in tough situations because of poor serve-receptions. But we helped each other with clutch spikes and good defense."

Melissa Teresa Vargas scored a match-high 22 points for Turkey.

Japan will next play Brazil on Saturday for a spot in the final.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

