Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa,left, and Paralympic mascot Someity Photo: REUTERS file
Volunteer recruitment begins for 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

TOKYO

Organizers began recruiting volunteers to work for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics on Wednesday, with staff distributing leaflets in the capital to solicit applicants.

The organizing committee aims to secure 80,000 volunteers via a special website through early December. The deadline will be announced later.

Separately, the Tokyo metropolitan government will recruit 30,000 "city volunteers" to offer transport and sightseeing information for visitors to the Games. Applications can be sent via the internet, fax and post during the entry period through noon on Dec 5.

Applicants for both positions need to be 18 or older as of April 1, 2020. Orientation sessions and interviews will start in February and basic training in October next year.

The roles and venues will be assigned to volunteers in March 2020 before more specialized training programs begin in April the same year.

These volunteers are mugs. Why do something for free just so somebody much richer than you doesn't have to pay you?!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

