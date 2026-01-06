Vonn, Shiffrin, Odermatt chase gold in Alpine skiing at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

FILE - United States' Lindsey Vonn speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Pier Marco Tacca, File)

By ANDREW DAMPF

Alpine skiing in its Olympic form dates back more than a century and the sport made its debut at the 1936 Games in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Events have been modified over the years, but the individual competitions familiar to most fans like downhill and slalom remain. Here is what to know for the Winter Olympics in Italy next month.

There are five different events in Alpine skiing at these Olympics for both the men and women. The individual events are: downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom. Then there is the team combined event, which will be making its Olympic debut.

In downhill and super-G, otherwise known as the “speed events,” each competitor gets only one run. Giant slalom and slalom are contested over two runs, with the top 30 finishers from the opening leg starting in reverse order for the second leg. The team combined features two-person teams with one racer competing in a downhill run and the other in a slalom run, with their combined times producing the results.

Americans Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn are the two of the most accomplished skiers of all time. Shiffrin excels in slalom and giant slalom while the 41-year-old Vonn excels in downhill and super-G. It’s possible that they could pair with each other in team combined. The American squad also includes downhill world champion Breezy Johnson and defending super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle.

The host Italians have a strong squad with Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone — if she returns in time from injury — and Dominik Paris. Swiss standout Marco Odermatt is the top men’s racer.

Men’s events at these Olympics will be held in Bormio and women’s events in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The schedule features the men’s downhill on Feb. 7, the women's downhill Feb. 8; the men's giant slalom is Feb. 14, the women Feb. 15; and the men's slalom is Feb. 16, with the women's slalom on Feb. 18 the final Alpine event.

French standout Jean-Claude Killy swept gold in all three men’s events on home snow at the 1968 Grenoble Games.

Shiffrin became the youngest slalom gold medalist as an 18-year-old at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Austria’s Hermann Maeir bounced back from a horrific crash in downhill at the 1998 Nagano Games to win gold in super-G and giant slalom.

Alberto Tomba is the most decorated Italian skier in Olympic history with five medals: three golds and two silvers, won at Calgary in 1998, Albertville in 1992 and Lillehammer in 1994. While he’s from the Bologna area, Tomba spent many winters training in Cortina before he became a star.

Deborah Compagnoni, who was born in Bormio and raised just up the road in Santa Caterina di Valfurva, won skiing golds at three straight Olympics: 1992, 1994 and 1998.

Combined is the oldest skiing event at the Olympics, having featured when the sport made its debut in 1936 Garmisch-Partenkirchen. But the event’s format has changed multiple times over the years.

