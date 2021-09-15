Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sha'Carri Richardson was banned from the Olympics after testing positive for cannabis, prompting calls for a review of the drug's status as a banned substance Photo: AFP
sports

WADA to review cannabis banned status

5 Comments
LOS ANGELES

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Tuesday it will review the status of cannabis on its banned substances list in the wake of the positive test that saw U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended from the Olympics.

Following a meeting of WADA's executive committee in Istanbul, the global anti-doping watchdog said a scientific review of cannabis would be conducted next year -- although the drug would remain banned in 2022.

"Following receipt of requests from a number of stakeholders, the (executive committee) endorsed the decision of the List Expert Advisory Group to initiate in 2022 a scientific review of the status of cannabis," WADA said in a statement.

"Cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022."

U.S. sprint star Richardson was expected to be one of the faces of the Tokyo Games last month after a series of blistering 100-meter displays earlier in the season.

However the 21-year-old was ruled out of the Games after being handed a 30-day suspension following a positive test for marijuana in the wake of her 100 meters victory at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene in June.

Her case triggered debate about marijuana's continued inclusion on WADA's banned list, with celebrities and fellow athletes criticizing the rule as outdated and unnecessary.

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe is among those who have backed calls for a cannabis review.

"It's not an unreasonable moment to have a review," Coe said during the Olympics in July. "It's sensible -- nothing is set in stone. You adapt and occasionally reassess."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Any athlete using cannabis should be given a head start as they would usually stop for a chocolate bar halfway through the race. Performance enhancing it certainly isnt.

7 ( +9 / -2 )

In this day and age of course it shouldn't be banned. It has nothing to do with performance enhancing.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Is alcohol banned? Never noticed if it was in the list or not.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Actually the British team was banned for taking performance enhancing drugs during the Olympics. Glad to hear that they were punished.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Weird world. Smoking is more and more restricted while cannabis is more and more accepted.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

You don’t have to smoke it. Fudge, cookies?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

