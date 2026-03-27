Wales' World Cup dream ended by Bosnia and Herzegovina

soccer

Wales' World Cup dream was ended by defeat on penalties as Bosnia and Herzegovina set up a play-off final against Italy after coming from behind in Cardiff.

Dan James' spectacular strike put Craig Bellamy's side in front before 40-year-old Edin Dzeko rescued the visitors four minutes from time as the 90 minutes ended 1-1.

Neither side could find a winner as both teams tired in extra time, potentially handing Italy an advantage after they saw off Northern Ireland 2-0.

Brennan Johnson and Neco Williams then failed to convert their spot-kicks before impressive teenager Kerim Alajbegovic coolly slotted home the decisive penalty.

"Italy are the favourites even if we play at home," said Dzeko, who spent eight years in Serie A with Roma and Inter Milan.

"It is a big nation and they didn't got to the last two World Cups so they are under pressure."

Two years to the day since Wales' bid to qualify for Euro 2024 was ended on penalties by Poland, they suffered more heartbreak on home soil.

Tellingly they have now failed to qualify for the two major tournaments since Gareth Bale's retirement from international football after a golden era that included a run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

"Proud but very disappointed," said Bellamy. "We expect to be at major tournaments or really push ourselves to be there. It's a big lesson for us we need to see games out with the ball."

In the post-Bale era, Harry Wilson has grown into Wales' talisman and the in-form Fulham midfielder came closest to breaking the deadlock of a bruising first half when his curling effort came back off the inside of the post.

James was on the receiving end of much of Bosnia's rough treatment as the visitors had three players booked in the opening 39 minutes.

But he bounced back up to open the scoring in style.

James used his pace to latch onto a misplaced pass by Benjamin Tahirovic and caught Nikola Vasilj still retreating towards his own goal by taking his shot early on the half-volley.

Only the crossbar denied James a second after being sent clear by Wilson.

At the other end Karl Darlow produced a stunning save to claw Ermedin Demirovic's header to safety.

But Bosnia's pressure finally got its reward thanks to the evergreen Dzeko.

The former Manchester City striker rose highest to beat Darlow to a corner and flick in his 73rd international goal.

Wilson came closest to a winner in extra time as his goalbound effort was brilliantly blocked by Tarik Muharemovic.

Darlow saved from Demirovic with the first penalty of the shootout to give Wales the advantage.

But Johnson's effort that flew high and wide swung the momentum back in Bosnia's favour before Vasilj denied Williams.

Alajbegovic's introduction as a second-half substitute helped turn the game in his side's favour and the 18-year-old showed little sign of nerves as he sent Darlow the wrong way to take his country to the brink of just a second World Cup as an independent nation.

© 2026 AFP