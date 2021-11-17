Wales earn home World Cup play-off after Belgium draw

soccer

Wales secured a home semifinal in the World Cup qualifying play-offs as Kieffer Moore's equalizer earned an impressive 1-1 draw against Belgium on Tuesday.

Rob Page's side were already guaranteed a World Cup play-off spot in March through their Nations League results.

But finishing second in Group E would ensure they avoided a daunting trip to the likes of Italy and Portugal in the play-off semifinals.

When Kevin De Bruyne put Belgium ahead in the first half, that ambition was under threat.

But Cardiff striker Moore equalized at his Championship club's stadium in the Welsh capital to guarantee the valuable play-off seeding after Turkey failed to secure the four-goal victory they needed against Montenegro.

"I couldn't be prouder. I was very emotional at the end. That group of men out there, to put that performance in after a big game on Saturday, it was outstanding," Page said.

"I'm not surprised at how positive our reaction was to their goal. We've done it before. We know how to dig deep."

With a home one-legged semifinal secured, Wales will go into the draw later in November feeling more confident about their bid to qualify for the World Cup.

Wales will host one of Austria, North Macedonia, Poland, Ukraine, Turkey or the Czech Republic in the semis.

They are now just two wins away from reaching the World Cup for only the second time and the first since 1958.

