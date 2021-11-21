Wales edge 14-man Wallabies 29-28 with last-second penalty

Wales' Rhys Priestland, second from right, reacts after scoring a winning penalty kick during the rugby union international match between Wales and Australia at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

rugby union

Wales defeated 14-man Australia 29-28 with a last-gasp penalty kick on Saturday and condemned the Wallabies to their first winless autumn tour of Europe in 45 years.

Ill discipline heavily contributed to defeats against Scotland and England, and the Wallabies wrote the same script at Principality Stadium, and yet almost pulled off a remarkable victory.

Australia rallied with a third try to trail by one point, Kurtley Beale kicked them in front in the 78th minute, but Wales strung together 19 phases to hammer the tryline going into the 82nd and received a penalty. Rhys Priestland, Wales' fourth-choice flyhalf, teed it up from close and to the left and coolly slotted the match-winner and pumped his fist.

Wallabies No. 8 Rob Valetini was sent off in the 15th minute after tackling too high and clattering heads with Wales lock Adam Beard. Beard covered a bloodied bandage over his right eye and Valetini appeared to apologize to him as they walked off.

But Valetini should have apologized to his team, as well.

They were leading 7-3, playing well. They hung on until Beale was yellow-carded for a deliberate knockdown and lost the lead to Wales' first of two tries.

But Wales, as they did against 14-man Fiji last weekend, couldn't fully exploit their one- or two-man advantages.

Valetini is an incredible sixth player to be red-carded against Wales this year, and the Welsh have posted four wins, a draw and a loss.

They made it hard on themselves to beat Australia, though.

The Welsh led 23-13 approaching the hour mark until they had one of their own sin-binned, replacement prop Gareth Thomas.

Australia, confident throughout, zipped in its second and third tries, and James O'Connor had a chance to regain the lead with a third conversion attempt, but his sideline shot hit the near post.

Cue Beale to kick them ahead, and a breathtaking finish from Wales to beat the Wallabies three times in a row for the first time since 1975.

