Wales equal worst losing streak after first home defeat to Fiji

Wales' Taine Plumtree and team-mates react after during the Autumn international match rugby match between Wales and Fiji at Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Sunday Nov. 10, 2024. (David Davies/PA via AP)

Wales lost a record-equaling 10th consecutive rugby test when it was defeated at home for the first time by Fiji 24-19 on Sunday.

Fiji overcame a 14-3 deficit and red and yellow cards to top Wales in Cardiff for the first time in nine attempts dating to 1985.

Flyhalf Caleb Muntz kicked Fiji in front for the first time in the 49th minute and a powerful try by inside center Josua Tuisova gave Fiji breathing room on the scoreboard.

Wales rallied late within two points but Muntz's fourth penalty in the 76th put the pressure back on Wales, which made one last surge until hopes died in a knock-on in front of the Fiji try-line.

Wales' losing streak matches its worst sequence from 2002-03, and dates to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in France 13 months ago. The Welsh are in jeopardy of going through 2024 without a win. Its last two matches host Australia next weekend then world champion South Africa.

“Frustrated really," Wales coach Warren Gatland said. “We tried to be positive and we showed glimpses of that. We could have been 20 points up. We were guilty of some things. Pretty unlucky on some calls against us. We're frustrated as we targeted this one to win.”

Gatland wasn't worried about his position.

"I believe that since the World Cup, with the players we've lost, we've invested in the youngsters and we've seen development,” he said. “We need patience and time.”

Fiji's only previous win over Wales was in 2007. None of this squad tasted that and they were heartbroken by a near-miss against Wales in Bordeaux last year at the World Cup.

They were thumped by Scotland 57-17 last weekend but were crucially bolstered this week by six Europe-based stars, and Muntz and scrumhalf Frank Lomani managed their game brilliantly. Muntz Houdini-ed a try, kicked smartly, and was five from six off the tee.

“(Scotland) inflicted some real wounds,” Muntz said. "We knew we had never won here (in Cardiff) and, after the loss at the World Cup last year, this win means a lot to everyone.

“We did the same again with the (red and yellow) cards. But we trusted in our defense and knew that if we kept the ball in attack, we could open some chinks in the armor and score points.”

Wales should have been up 21-3 in the first quarter.

Slick hands, especially Ben Thomas', produced a try on debut for wing Blair Murray, and the lineout maul earned a penalty try. In between, Cam Winnett's first try for Wales was scratched off after flanker Tommy Reffell was caught dangerously clearing out Fiji wing Semi Radradra.

Reffell was yellow-carded. Also, Gatland's decision for a 6-2 bench was exposed when Mason Grady left with an ankle injury. He was replaced on the wing by flyhalf Sam Costelow.

The packed crowd was still buzzing under the roof, but the excitement waned as the rest of the half stuttered to video check illegal plays.

Reffell was joined in the sin-bin in quick fashion by Fiji No. 8 Elia Canakaivata, who collapsed the maul that gave Wales the penalty try, and Radradra, who tackled Winnett dangerously.

Radradra's yellow card was upgraded to a 20-minute red and the game became Wales' 14 versus Fiji's 13.

But Muntz then produced his try from nothing; stepping two defenders, and having the pace and strength to carry Winnett and Murray over the try-line. Muntz converted his try.

Wales had two-man and one-man advantages for the remaining 16 minutes of the half but failed to exploit them and Fiji dug in.

Right on halftime, referee Luc Ramos gave Fiji a penalty try from a lineout maul but that was scrubbed for obstruction.

Wales led only 14-10 at halftime and not for long.

The game returned to 15 on 15 with the arrival of Sireli Maqala, the French Top 14 leading try-scorer, and successive penalties kicks made it Muntz 16, Wales 14.

Fiji co-captain Waisea Nayacalevu made the break that finished with Tuisova beating Murray and Thomas to the line.

Replacement Ellis Bevan, normally a scrumhalf but slotted onto the wing, was on the field for just seconds when he dotted down in his first home game. But the potentially tying conversion was missed.

Fiji refused to be denied. A Muntz forward pass chalked off a try for rugby league convert Vuate Karawalevu, but Muntz's fourth penalty capped the scoring and an historic victory.

