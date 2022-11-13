Wales hold off Pumas 20-13 for desperately needed win

Argentina's Emiliano Boffelli, left, is tackled Wales' George North, second from left, during the rugby union international match between Wales and Argentina at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff Wales, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

rugby union

Wales reacted to humiliation from New Zealand by bringing Argentina to earth in a tense 20-13 rugby victory on Saturday.

The Welsh were criticized for not standing up to the All Blacks' physicality last weekend in a heavy defeat, and responded with a tough, scrappy effort that had just enough golden moments to earn a third win in 10 tests this year.

Argentina came with confidence after a prized rare win over England at Twickenham but in perfect conditions — under the roof at Principality Stadium — it was error-prone and chasing the game for the last hour.

Wales deservedly led 10-6 at halftime then grabbed a second try from a chargedown by scrumhalf Tomos Williams.

While lock Will Rowlands was in the sin-bin, Wales didn't concede and managed to extend the lead with a penalty kick.

Argentina scored a converted try with 10 minutes to go but kept stumbling in its bid for another.

