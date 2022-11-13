Wales hold off Pumas 20-13 for desperately needed win

Wales reacted to humiliation from New Zealand by bringing Argentina to earth in a tense 20-13 rugby victory on Saturday.
The Welsh were criticized for not standing up to the All Blacks' physicality last weekend in a heavy defeat, and responded with a tough, scrappy effort that had just enough golden moments to earn a third win in 10 tests this year.
Argentina came with confidence after a prized rare win over England at Twickenham but in perfect conditions — under the roof at Principality Stadium — it was error-prone and chasing the game for the last hour.
Wales deservedly led 10-6 at halftime then grabbed a second try from a chargedown by scrumhalf Tomos Williams.
While lock Will Rowlands was in the sin-bin, Wales didn't concede and managed to extend the lead with a penalty kick.
Argentina scored a converted try with 10 minutes to go but kept stumbling in its bid for another.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
