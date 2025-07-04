Wales look to end 17-game losing streak with 'massive' Japan win

Wales will try to end a 17-game losing streak against Japan in Kitakyushu on Saturday

Wales interim head coach Matt Sherratt said Thursday that beating Japan this weekend would be "massive" for his struggling side as they look to end a record losing streak.

The Welsh go into the first of two away games against Japan having lost their last 17 tests -- a record for a Tier One country in the professional era.

Conditions are likely to be tricky in steamy Kitakyushu, with temperatures expected to reach 32 Celsius and humidity making the ball slippery.

But Sherratt, who has returned as caretaker head coach for the tour, believes a win over Eddie Jones's Japan can be "the start of something" for the wounded Welsh.

"It's massive," Sherratt said after naming his team with hooker Dewi Lake as captain. "I spoke to the players before we came away and I wondered what their motivation was and why they were coming here.

"The short answer was that they want to win for Wales."

Flanker Josh Macleod returns for his first game since 2022, winning his third cap starting in the back row alongside Alex Mann and Taulupe Faletau.

Fly-half Sam Costelow and lock Ben Carter also return to the starting line-up after missing the Six Nations through injury.

Kieran Hardy makes his first appearance of the season at scrum-half while center Johnny Williams returns for the first time since the 2023 World Cup.

Sherratt said Wales had "done everything we can to prepare" for the hot conditions, including training in heat chambers before traveling to Japan.

"It's not the heat, it's the ball -- it's very difficult to keep the ball dry," he said. "It's probably going to be a game on TV where the conditions look perfect, but for the players, the ball's really greasy. It tests your skill set."

Jones named an inexperienced Japan team featuring two uncapped players in the starting line-up and another six on the bench.

"Inexperience can sometimes be a blessing, particularly in hot conditions," the former Australia and England head coach said.

"If they get out and really play with a lot of energy, a lot of determination, it will be up to the experienced players to steer the ship."

Among Japan's new caps will be the diminutive 1.67 meter-tall wing Kippei Ishida, who Jones said "can be a Japanese version" of South Africa livewire Cheslin Kolbe.

"He's similar size, got great feet, great aerial skills, and in training he's impressed everyone," Jones said of Ishida, who will start on the right wing. "It was impossible not to select him."

Veteran loose forward Michael Leitch captains the team for his 88th cap, with Japan regulars Warner Dearns, Dylan Riley and Seungsin Lee also in the starting line-up.

The second test is in Kobe on July 12.

Japan (15-1):

Takuro Matsunaga; Kippei Ishida, Dylan Riley, Shogo Nakano, Malo Tuitama; Seungsin Lee, Shinobu Fujiwara; Amato Fakatava, Jack Cornelsen, Michael Leitch (capt); Warner Dearns, Epineri Uluiviti; Shuhei Takeuchi, Mamoru Harada, Yota Kamimori.

Replacements: Hayate Era, Sena Kimura, Keijiro Tamefusa, Waisake Raratubua, Ben Gunter, Shuntaro Kitamura, Ichigo Nakakusa, Halatoa Vailea.

Wales (15-1):

Blair Murray; Tom Rogers, Johnny Williams, Ben Thomas, Josh Adams; Sam Costelow, Kieran Hardy; Taulupe Faletau, Josh Macleod, Alex Mann; Teddy Williams, Ben Carter; Keiron Assiratti, Dewi Lake (capt), Nicky Smith.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Gareth Thomas, Archie Griffin, James Ratti, Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Joe Roberts.

