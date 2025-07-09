 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Wales rugby player returning home early from Japan tour because of a concussion

0 Comments
KITAKYUSHU

Wales lock Ben Carter is returning home from Japan after sustaining a concussion inside 30 seconds of the first test at the weekend, the team said Tuesday.

Carter was concussed following a heavy collision which forced referee Damian Schneider to immediately stop play in Kitakyushu on Saturday.

There was instant concern for the lock forward and Carter underwent several minutes of treatment on the field. A stretcher was called before the 24-year-old player was replaced.

The Welsh Rugby Union announced Carter has been released from the squad and will be heading home on Wednesday.

Wales lost the first test 24-19 for a record-extending 18th straight defeat. The second test is in Kobe on Saturday.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel