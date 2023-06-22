Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Liam Williams (centre) has won 84 caps for Wales Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Wales rugby star Liam Williams makes Japan switch

0 Comments
LONDON

Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams has left Cardiff to join Japanese club Kubota Spears.

The 32-year-old had a year remaining on his contract, but Cardiff, along with the other three Welsh regions, are facing a difficult economic climate. Jarrod Evans and Dillon Lewis left the club to join English club Harlequins in April.

"I'm delighted to announce that I have signed with Kubota Spears for next season," Williams, who has been capped 84 times by Wales, wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"I have fond memories of playing in Japan in the 2019 World Cup. I will never forget how welcoming everybody was. I am looking forward to experiencing a new way of life with my wife Sophie and we are excited about the opportunity.

"I have made some incredible memories in Welsh rugby over the years and must thank the @welshrugbyunion and @cardiffrugby for their understanding in what has been a challenging few months.

"I will be doing everything possible to be selected for the World Cup campaign with @welshrugbyunion and am excited about the opportunity to be involved."

The Rugby World Cup is being hosted by France and runs from September 8 to October 28.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW Summer Campaign

Take a Test Drive and win a Glamping and Golf break

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog