Wales will thrive on 'underdog' tag against Ireland, says Gatland

Wales coach Warren Gatland (L) and Ireland coach Andy Farrell pose with the Six Nations trophy at the tournament media launch in London

rugby union

Warren Gatland says Wales will relish being the underdogs in their Six Nations opener at home to Ireland on Saturday -- the first match of his second stint in charge.

The New Zealander won four Six Nations titles and three Grand Slams in his first spell at the helm, from 2007 to 2019, also reaching the World Cup semifinals twice.

But he has taken over a side at a low ebb after a disappointing 2022 under compatriot Wayne Pivac, a year in which they won just three tests.

Ireland will kick off as the world's top-ranked side after a year that included a series win in New Zealand plus victories over world champions South Africa and Australia.

But they have lost their past four Six Nations games in Cardiff since defeating Wales 10 years ago.

"I think all the Welsh like to be underdogs," said Gatland. "They like people writing them off, as it tends to motivate them."

Gatland has recalled full-back Leigh Halfpenny, in for the sidelined Liam Williams, for his first test start in 19 months.

And there is no more experienced player in international rugby union history than former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

The veteran lock will start in the second row on Saturday as he extends his all-time record for most test appearances by any player to 168, including 12 for the British and Irish Lions.

Gatland, looking ahead to the World Cup in France later this year, said he was aiming for both a degree of continuity and innovation in selection, with Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins in line for just his second cap.

"We want to do well in this Six Nations, but we have to think long-term about the next seven or eight months in terms of the development of guys who haven't had much test rugby and how we get them ready for France," said Gatland.

As for his relationship with the 37-year-old Jones, former Ireland coach Gatland added: "I sat down with Alun Wyn and had a good discussion about where he is, and I just said we need to bring some of the other second-rows on as well and give them some game time going forward.

"He is well aware of that. He has been fantastic in the past week or so in terms of his voice and experience, and I want those younger second-rows to learn from that experience. I have always been a great admirer of his, but we've got to go through the process of some transition."

