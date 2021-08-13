Wallabies, All Blacks seek improvement in 2nd Bledisloe test

New Zealand's Dalton Papalii, left, congratulates teammate Damian McKenzie after he scored against Australia during their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Brett Phibbs/Photosport via AP)

rugby union

By STEVE McMORRAN

Australia and New Zealand have taken different routes to achieve improvement in the second Bledisloe Cup test on Saturday after producing sub-par performances in the series-opener last weekend.

The Wallabies have made significant changes to their lineup, recalling powerful winger Marika Koroibete, flanker Lachlan Swinton and ball-winning lock Matt Philip in moves which strengthen them in key areas ahead of a potential series decider.

The All Blacks have opted for consistency, making only one injury-enforced personnel change and two positional changes and expecting an improved performance from a stable lineup.

If New Zealanders wins, they take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning last weekend’s first match 33-25. If the Australian win, they will keep the series alive ahead of the third test at Perth on Aug. 28 while snapping two of the longest losing streaks in world rugby.

The Wallabies haven’t held the Bledisloe Cup since 2002 and haven’t beaten the All Blacks at Auckland’s Eden Park in 21 tests since 1986.

Last weekend’s match suggested they have the firepower to do so. They trailed 33-8 but scored three tries and 17 unanswered points in the last 15 minutes to slash the All Blacks’ winning margin and to head the second test with increased confidence.

For young Wallabies players, some who played for the first time against the All Blacks, last weekend’s experience was uplifting.

“There are no excuses now, not that we’d be looking for them,” said Andrew Kellaway, who scored the Wallabies’ first try last weekend. “You roll out to one of those places like Eden Park. It’s mercurial in its atmosphere and such a tough place to play even at Super Rugby level. We get to do it two weeks in a row.

“We’ve probably put out an unpolished performance on the weekend and you can almost look at it like a dress rehearsal. Now we’re ready to roll."

Now that he and some of the other young Wallabies have played the All Blacks for the first time, Kellaway said, "maybe the aura has worn off a little bit.”

The All Blacks have to address their slow start and poor finish last weekend if they are to extend their Bledisloe and Eden Park winning streaks.

New Zealand struggled against a high penalty count throughout the first test which gave the Wallabies field position and an attacking platform from lineouts. While they regularly disrupted the Wallabies lineout, the All Blacks can’t afford to make the same errors of discipline on Saturday.

Head coach Ian Foster will also be concerned by his team’s poor finish. The All Blacks rely on their bench to lift them in the last quarter when they often over-run opponents. Last weekend they faded when the bench was introduced as their scrum deteriorated and they lost defensive co-ordination.

“We had some moments we knocked off a little bit,” Foster said. “We got seduced by the scoreline, so that was the major concern.

“Once we started to chase our tail, we got a bit flustered. I wouldn’t say it’s an easy fix but there’s certainty a lot of desire to play for 80 minutes.”

The loss of backline linchpin Anton Lienert-Brown to a knee injury is another major blow to New Zealand. Rieko Ioane moves from the wing to center in Lienert-Brown’s place but Ioane has struggled in midfield at test level. He retains a winger’s instinct to run around defenders, rather than to straighten the line and use ball speed to create space out wide.

At the same time, fullback Damian McKenzie’s tendency to run sideways looking for gaps often slows attacking momentum. Foster preferred McKenzie again to Jordie Barrett, who can hit the backline at pace and make the attack more direct.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.