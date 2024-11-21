 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Britain Wales Australia Rugby
Australian players and Welsh players shake hands after Australia won the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Wales and Australia at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.(AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
rugby union

Wallabies center Kerevi handed ban for dangerous tackle and will miss test against Scotland

DUBLIN

Australia center Samu Kerevi has played his last game on the Wallabies’ end-of-year European tour after being suspended for a dangerous tackle that earned him a red card against Wales at the weekend.

Kerevi was sent off in the second half of the 52-20 win over the Welsh in Cardiff on Sunday.

He was handed a ban for three weeks/matches by a three-person independent disciplinary committee, the Wallabies said Wednesday, so will miss the match against Scotland on Sunday.

It would have also ruled Kerevi out of Australia’s final match on tour against Ireland on Nov. 30, though the Wallabies said he wasn’t going to be available anyway as he was returning to play club rugby in Japan.

The match against Wales was Kerevi’s first since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

His absence means Joseph Sua’ali’I, who switched from rugby league last month and made his Wallabies debut in the 42-37 victory over England to kick off the tour, could return to the team after being picked among the replacements against Wales.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

