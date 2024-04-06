Wallabies great Hooper beats nerves to make winning sevens debut

rugby union

By Peter STEBBINGS

Former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper admitted feeling "really nervous" as he made a successful sevens debut Friday, the start of a journey he hopes will take him from Hong Kong to the Olympics.

The veteran of 125 Tests came on in the second half of a 12-0 victory for Australia over Fiji to launch their title charge in Hong Kong, the most prestigious event in sevens.

The 32-year-old has switched to sevens after the loose forward was axed from the Wallabies squad by then-coach Eddie Jones for last year's 15-a-side Rugby World Cup.

"I was bloody nervous, I mean really nervous on the sideline," said Hooper, who was quickly into the action and won a turnover to seal the win against a Fiji side that have lifted the Hong Kong crown a record 19 times.

"It's completely new -- the whole drawout of the day, the fans are already here going nuts.

"I have not started on the bench much in my career, so to come on with four minutes to go and the game in the balance, it was tough stuff."

Australia were already leading 12-0 when Hooper made his eagerly anticipated introduction to sevens rugby against a Fiji team that are the reigning two-time Olympic champions.

Both teams will be in Paris this summer for the Olympics, and Hooper hopes to do enough between now and then to earn his place in the Australia squad for the French capital.

He joined the squad in November but his start was delayed by an Achilles injury.

"I just had to come on and finish it off for us," Hooper said after tries by James Turner and Henry Hutchison put the Australians on their way. "It was completely unique. I am loving the atmosphere.

"I am trying to pull a lot on my experience. I've got a wealth of games under my belt (in 15-a-side rugby) and I'm trying to lean into that. But the fact is that I am completely new at this and coming up against Fiji in round one is pretty daunting.

"I will just take it step by step from here. It was a bit of a blur really, it went really quick."

Hooper also came on in Australia's second Pool A game of the day at a boisterous Hong Kong Stadium but they let slip the lead and fell to a 19-14 defeat to France at the death.

Argentina, who lead the series standings after five rounds, lost both of their matches in Pool B, the second a 22-0 defeat to holders New Zealand.

The group action resumes on Saturday.

© 2024 AFP