Wallabies upset Springboks at Ellis Park from 22-0 down in Rugby Championship

Australia's Dylan Pietsch, centre, being tackled by South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen, left, during a rugby championship test match between South Africa and Australia, at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Frans Lombard)

rugby union

Australia toppled South Africa at Ellis Park for the first time in 62 years with a sensational 38-22 comeback win from 22-0 down in the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.

The Wallabies scored a remarkable six straight tries against the double world champion and Rugby Championship titleholder to earn the signature win of Joe Schmidt's 18-month coaching reign.

Australia came to the high veld battle-hardened from the narrow home series loss to the British and Irish Lions, but its record in South Africa made it an obvious underdog. It hadn't won in South Africa since 2011 or at Ellis Park since 1963.

The Springboks underlined their credentials by sprinting to 22-0 in 17 minutes with three well-made tries.

But they never scored again.

Australia didn't panic, absorbed the blows, tightened its defense and watched a Springboks side packed with 18 World Cup winners surprisingly wobble as the pressure was returned.

The Wallabies were 22-5 down at halftime, and went ahead for the first time in the 64th minute through captain Harry Wilson's second try and last act of the match. They added two more tries to finish the stronger team at an altitude in which they have traditionally struggled for decades. This was only their second ever win over the Boks at their spiritual home in 92 years.

Wilson opened the second half scoring a soft try from replacement prop Angus Bell's pass into a gap 25 meters out.

Len Ikitau limped off and Australia patched the midfield with Andrew Kellaway, and put flyhalf backup Tane Edmed on the wing for the injured Dylan Pietsch.

Australia blew two consecutive attacking lineouts to narrow the 22-12 gap, and managed it only when rugby league convert Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i intercepted scrumhalf Grant Williams from 55 meters out for his first test try.

They finally hit the front when fullback Tom Wright stepped Canan Moodie and set up Wilson, who appeared to be cramping as he crossed the try-line for a second time. Wilson left.

Two minutes later, a giant double miss-out pass by James O'Connor released right wing Max Jorgensen to score another long-range try. The fourth goalkick by O'Connor, the fourth-choice flyhalf playing his first test in three years at age 35, sent Australia 33-22 ahead with 14 minutes left.

South Africa and its renowned ‘bomb squad’ of replacements couldn't break an inspired Wallabies side.

The coup was completed with five to go. Just outside the Australia 22, Jesse Kriel's overhead inside pass to Andre Esterhuizen was knocked on straight to Wright, who cantered to the other end.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.