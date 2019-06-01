Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wanheng improves to 53-0 after boxing win

CHACHOENGSAO, Thailand

Wanheng Menayothin improved his win record to 53-0 and retained the WBC minimumweight title despite his fight being stopped because he was bleeding too heavily on Friday.

Japanese challenger Tatsuya Fukuhara accidentally head-butted Wanheng, opening a cut above the right eyebrow that the ring doctor couldn't close. The fight was stopped in the eighth round with the doctor saying Wanheng was in no condition to continue.

The Thai was declared champion by unanimous decision because he led on all three judges' cards. The judges scored for Wanheng 79-73, 78-74, 78-74.

Fukuhara also finished with a cut below his left eyebrow, from the second round. The doctor twice allowed him to fight on.

Fukuhara lost to Wanheng for the second time, the champion winning their first fight in November 2017 also by unanimous decision.

"I tried not to counterpunch with him as he is taller," Wanheng said. "From the last time we fought, he came up with a new game plan. After what happened, I'm glad I still won."

All of Wanheng's 53 wins have been at home. He said he would like to fight overseas. His promoter Virat Vachirarattanawong said they have never been invited to fight overseas.

