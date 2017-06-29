Lions, All Blacks name teams for second test

rugby union

Sam Warburton will captain the British and Irish Lions in Saturday's must-win second test against New Zealand in Wellington.

The Welshman was one of three personnel changes coach Warren Gatland made Thursday to the starting side that lost the first test 30-15, including calling in Johnny Sexton at fly-half.

Gatland also picked Maro Itoje to start at lock at the expense of George Kruis, praising his impact off the bench in the first test.

Sexton's inclusion sees Owen Farrell move to inside center, forcing Ben Te'o onto the replacements' bench.

Peter O'Mahony, who captained in the first Test, was not even included in the match day 23 as Gatland called up Warburton and preferred CJ Stander on the bench.

Courtney Lawes was also included in the replacements after a strong performance in the 31-31 draw against the Hurricanes on Tuesday and Jack Nowell replaces Leigh Halfpenny on the bench.

Gatland said he had to make some tough decisions as the Lions seek to level the three-Test series.

"We saw Maro's impact in the first Test and he will bring an edge and a physicality, as will Sam Warburton in terms of pressure on the ball," he said.

"It's tough on Peter O'Mahony who has done a brilliant job for us. We had to look at the bench and we felt that CJ Stander's ball-carrying and defense was the right choice for the bench."

He said the Sexton-Farrell combination in the backline increased the Lions' attacking arsenal.

"Both have played well and it gives us that attacking option in the 10-12 channel," he said. "We created opportunities in the first Test and there were a few that we didn't finish."

Lions (15-1):

Liam Williams (Wales); Anthony Watson (England), Jonathan Davies (Wales), Owen Farrell (England), Elliot Daly (England); Johnny Sexton (Ireland), Conor Murray (Ireland); Taulupe Faletau (England), Sean O'Brien (Ireland), Sam Warburton, capt (Wales); Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), Maro Itoje (England); Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Jamie George (England), Mako Vunipola (England)

Replacements: Ken Owens (Wales), Jack McGrath (Ireland), Kyle Sinckler(England), Courtney Lawes (England), CJ Stander (Ireland), Rhys Webb (Wales), Ben Te'o (England), Jack Nowell (England)

All Blacks name line-up

The All Blacks have recalled Waisake Naholo for the second test as they look to wrap up the series with a game to spare.

New All Black Ngani Laumape has been added to the bench in a second injury-forced change from the side that won the first test.

Naholo takes the right wing role with Israel Dagg moving to fullback to replace Ben Smith (concussion), while Anton Lienert-Brown starts at center for Ryan Crotty (hamstring) with Laumape in the reserves.

Naholo starred in the Otago Highlanders' 23-22 win over the Lions while the blockbusting Laumape is the leading try scorer in Super Rugby this year.

"Whilst it's disappointing to lose both Ben Smith and Ryan Crotty, it creates an opportunity for others," All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said.

"Izzy (Israel Dagg) is a world-class back three player, as is Anton in the midfield, and both Waisake and Ngani are coming into the test side following outstanding performances against the Lions for their respective Super franchises."

The recall for Naholo means for the second consecutive test the All Blacks have been unable to find room for prolific try-scorer Julian Savea.

Hansen has retained the remainder of the starting side and bench from the first test where the forwards were dominant in the battle for possession.

However, despite that commanding performance, he said there was no room for complacency in the All Blacks camp.

"The job is far from done. It's going to require us to take our game to a higher level. It's going to be very demanding, physically and mentally, on both sides," he said.

"We're aware the British and Irish Lions have their backs to the wall and will chuck everything at us to keep themselves alive in the series. They are a quality side who we respect immensely.

"In reality, last week's test could've gone either way had they taken more of their chances. Our job will be to make sure that we shut down their counter-attack better than we did last weekend and at the same time, win the critical moments across the 80 minutes."

New Zealand (15-1):

Israel Dagg; Waisake Naholo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (capt), Sam Cane, Jerome Kaino; Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick; Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Replacements: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Aaron Cruden, Ngani Laumape.

