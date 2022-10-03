Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry greets the spectators prior to a preseason NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena on Sunday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
basketball

Warriors beat Wizards 104-95 in pre-season game in Saitama

0 Comments
TOKYO

Stephen Curry scored 17 points, playing 15 minutes in the first half Sunday to help the Golden State Warriors to a 104-95 victory over the Washington Wizards as the teams wrapped up their two-game preseason series in Japan.

Andrew Wiggins was the only other Warriors starter in double figures with 10. Reserves Moses Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr. added 12 points apiece as Golden State won both games at Saitama Super Arena. Baldwin was 4 of 6 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 18 points, while Will Barton, seeing his first action of the preseason, scored 12. Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris had 11 points each, Hachimura also grabbing 10 rebounds.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who played in the opener, rested, opening the way for Barton, obtained in an off-season from Denver, to start.

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog