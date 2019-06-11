Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Golden State star Stephen Curry scored 31 points and the Warriors beat Toronto to keep their NBA finals dream of winning three consecutive titles alive Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
nba

Warriors edge Raptors to keep NBA title hopes alive

0 Comments
By Gregory Shamus
TORONTO, Canada

Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Klay Thompson added 26 as the defending champion Golden State Warriors edged Toronto 106-105 Monday to sustain their hopes of winning the NBA Finals.

The Warriors pulled within 3-2 in the best-of-seven championship series and forced a sixth game Thursday at Oakland, California, with game seven if needed back in Toronto on Sunday.

On a night when Warriors star Kevin Durant returned from a right calf injury but played only 12 minutes before going out with another lower right leg injury, Golden State barely denied the Raptors their first NBA crown.

Kawhi Leonard, who led Toronto with 26 points, sank a back-to-back 3-pointer and jumper to give the Raptors their largest lead at 103-97 with 3:28 remaining.

But the Warriors answered with Thompson and Curry sinking 3-pointers and Thompson hitting another to put Golden State ahead to stay at 106-103 with 57 seconds to play.

Kyle Lowry cut the lead to the final margin with 30 seconds remaining and the Warriors made a final turnover when DeMarcus Cousins was whistled for a foul while trying to set a screen.

That gave Toronto a last chance but the Warriors double-teamed Leonard and Lowry missed a corner 3-point shot at the buzzer.

"Do or die," Curry said. "It wasn't pretty in the second half but we just made the shots."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel