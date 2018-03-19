Newsletter Signup Register / Login
World Cup winner: Japan's Akito Watabe Photo: AFP/File
skiing

Watabe finally secures first Nordic Combined World Cup

0 Comments
By Odd ANDERSEN
KLINGENTHAL, Germany

Japanese skier Akito Watabe made sure of winning the Nordic Combined World Cup when he finished third in Klingenthal in Germany on Sunday.

Germans took the first two spots Sunday with Fabian Riessle first and Johannes Rydzek second but the key for Watabe was that he finished one place ahead of veteran Norwegian Jan Schmid.

Watabe had both a better jump score and a better cross-country time as he easily beat Schmid. That increased Watabe's lead in the standings to 212 points and, with only two more two events, in Schonach, Germany, next weekend, is assured of at last winning his first world title.

Watabe, a 29-year-old native of Hakuba, winner of the Olympic gold in the normal hill/10-kilometre event in both 2014 and last month in Pyeongchang, had finished in the top three in the World Cup overall in the last six seasons and was runner up in 2015 and 2016 to the German Eric Frenzel.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

12 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Sakura-Themed Events And Specials For 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Great Japanese Writers: Fuminori Nakamura

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Parks and Gardens

Tokiwa Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Families

Waiting To Adopt In Japan: Real Struggles, Real Challenges

Savvy Tokyo