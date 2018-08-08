Wawrinka beat Kyrgios; Nishikori ousted in Toronto

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka, pictured July 2018, has been struggling to find his best form after two knee operations, but he launched his comeback with an impressive display against Kyrgios

tennis

By Ben STANSALL

Stan Wawrinka put his comeback from knee surgery back on track with a 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 comeback win over Nick Kyrgios in the Toronto Masters first round on Tuesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion put the Australian 16th seed out with an impressive display after losing a one-sided opening set.

Wawrinka has been struggling to find his best form since returning to the ATP Tour after two knee operations a year ago and has slumped to 195 in the world rankings.

The victory in just over two hours avenged a 2015 loss to Kyrgios in Canada, when the Swiss had to retire. That contest was also remembered for Kyrgios insulting his opponent's girlfriend Donna Vekic.

Kyrgios, with green fluorescent tape on each kneecap, quit injured in last week's Washington quarterfinals, and he was treated in the second set on Tuesday for his chronically troublesome hip.

The 33-year-old Wawrinka broke late in the second set to level the match, and completed his fightback on a second match point as he also broke in the 12th game of the decider.

"My hip is, obviously, a little bit sore. That's why I called the trainer on the court. So it's pretty self-explanatory," Kyrgios said. "It's good to see Stan back, I guess. He's obviously had a tough 12 months with his injury, and it's good seeing him back winning some matches."

Asian players suffered through bad luck in Canada, with South Korea's Chung Hyeon forced to withdraw prior to his opening match against Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic with back issues.

Japan's Kei Nishikori lost serve five times in a 7-5, 6-1 loss to Robin Haase of the Netherlands. His loss was the third in three matches for Japanese players after less than two days of play. Nishikori, who reached the Washington quarterfinals last week and the last eight at Wimbledon, was overwhelmed by 11 aces from the Dutchman's racquet.

Russian Karen Khachanov reached the second round at the expense of Serb Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-2, while American Sam Querrey beat Adrian Mannarino of France 6-2, 7-5.

