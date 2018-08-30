Wawrinka, del Potro fight through, Venus advances; Murray out at U.S. Open

tennis

By Rebecca Bryan

Former champion Stan Wawrinka battled past determined French qualifier Ugo Humbert Wednesday as world number one Rafael Nadal and others braced for another steamy day at the U.S. Open.

Wawrinka, unable to defend his 2016 title after undergoing two knee surgeries last year, said he wasn't surprised at the challenge produced by 139th-ranked Humbert, who is playing his first tour-level event this week after a dominant summer on the developmental Challenger circuit.

"I knew it would be a difficult match," said Wawrinka, who needed three hours and 21 minutes to prevail 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. "He's a young player. He qualified, he won his first match," added the 33-year-old, who served for the match at 5-4 in the fourth only to be broken by the 20-year-old.

Wawrinka broke back in the next game and clinched the win on his second match point in the next game.

"I'm really happy with the victory," said Wawrinka, who faces Canadian Milos Raonic for a place in the last 16. Canada's Raonic, seeded 25th, defeated France's Gilles Simon 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

World number three Juan Martin del Potro powered into the third round with a 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) victory over American Denis Kudla. Argentina's del Potro needed an hour and 56 minutes to get past Kudla.

Andy Murray's first Grand Slam in more than a year ended with a second-round exit, where he fell in four sets to Spain's Fernando Verdasco.

Verdasco, seeded 31st, had lost 13 of 14 prior matches with the Scot, who claimed the first of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2012 U.S. Open. Verdasco triumphed 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to book a third-round meeting with another former champion, third-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro.

Once again on Wednesday, with temperatures hovering around 35 C, the U.S. Open's extreme heat policy was in effect, allowing women a 10-minute heat break before a third set and men the same before a fourth set to give players a chance to cool down.

"Appropriate medical timeouts for heat-related illness are allowed," a statement on the policy added.

"Oh my God it was so tough to play outside there," said 15th-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was toppled by Russian Daniil Medvedev.

"I could feel it every single time I went to serve/return. I could feel all this heat coming into my face."

He said the difficulty was mental as well as physical "because you don't have fresh air to breathe -- you breathe this heat that's coming, the moisture that's in the air. So you feel like you are empty."

Use of the heat breaks -- a first for men at a Grand Slam -- didn't prevent six retirements on Tuesday -- five of them directly linked to the heat.

In other matches, Russian Daniil Medvedev surprised 15th-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Medvedev, who won his second ATP title of the season at Winston-Salem last week, booked a third-round meeting with 20th-seeded Croatian Borna Coric, a 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-3 winner over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

Austrian Dominic Thiem downed American Steve Johnson 6-7 (5), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; American Taylor Fritz beat Australia's Jason Kubler 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 0-0, ret, and South Africa's Kevin Anderson defeated Jeremy Chardy o, France, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

In women's action, Venus Williams moved into a potential third round duel with sister Serena. Williams, 38, notched up her 775th career win by seeing off Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-5.

The 2000 and 2001 champion in New York will face Serena for a place in the last 16 if the six-time winner gets past Germany's Carina Witthoeft under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights later in the day.

Defending champion and third seed Sloane Stephens also made the third round with a marathon 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Ukraine qualifier Anhelina Kalinina.

Stephens triumphed after 2 hours and 46 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium and will next face two-time Australian Open champion and former world number one Victoria Azarenka. Azarenka, the 2012 and 2013 runner-up, made the third round for the first time in three years with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Australian 25th seed Daria Gavrilova.

Ukraine seventh seed Elina Svitolina was also an early winner on Wednesday, cruising past Tatjana Maria 6-2, 6-3 to avenge a first round defeat at the hands of the German player at Wimbledon last month.

