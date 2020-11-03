Newsletter Signup Register / Login
WBA light flyweight boxing champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (R) was due to defend his title on Tuesday Photo: AFP
WBA champion Kyoguchi catches coronavirus; title bout scrapped

By TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
TOKYO

Japan's WBA light flyweight super champion Hiroto Kyoguchi has tested positive for the coronavirus, his gym announced Monday, forcing organisers to scrap his title defence against Thailand's Thanongsak Simsri.

Kyoguchi, 26, who had been due to face Thanongsak in Osaka on Tuesday, tweeted simply: "I'm really sorry" without giving any further details.

"We learned today that Kyoguchi and his trainer tested positive for the coronavirus," a staff member at Kyoguchi's gym told AFP.

"The title match scheduled for tomorrow is cancelled," she said, adding it might be rearranged for a later date.

Both Kyoguchi and Thanongsak, 20, are currently 14-0 as professionals. Kyoguchi had been due to defend his title in May, but the bout was postponed because of the pandemic.

The announcement comes as Japan makes a tentative return to hosting events with international athletes, and navigates difficult questions over how it can stage next year's pandemic-postponed Olympics.

Questions arose over a gymnastics event featuring China, Russia, the U.S. and Japan when the International Gymnastics Federation said Kohei Uchimura, the two-time men's all-around Olympic champion, had tested positive.

But the test was later revealed to be a false positive, with Uchimura testing negative and now scheduled to take part in the competition this weekend in Tokyo.

Officials are also trialling a series of sports events with capacity crowds with an eye on next year's Games.

On Friday, thousands of fans flooded into a baseball stadium near Tokyo that will host Olympic events next year as a test for coronavirus prevention measures.

What are the chances that out of the 100 positive cases, an inordinate number of them are celebrities, tarento, politicians and sportspeople, and not Average Taro salaryman?

Could it be simply because Average Taro cannot get a test?

Hopefully all his training didn't have the ripple effect of making the coronavirus in him stronger.

