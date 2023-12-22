Welbeck salvages draw for Brighton at Crystal Palace

soccer

Danny Welbeck's late equaliser denied Crystal Palace a first Premier League win in seven games as Brighton salvaged a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

Jordan Ayew headed the Eagles into the lead in first half stoppage time as Palace pounced on Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen's poor clearance.

However, the home side could not hold out as this fixture ended 1-1 at Selhurst Park for the fifth consecutive season.

Brighton have also struggled of late after a bright start to the season as a lengthy injury list and the club's first ever foray into European football has taken its toll.

But Robert De Zerbi's changes for the second half summoned a response from the Seagulls.

Welbeck's introduction was one of two half-time substitutions and the former England international's precise header into the top corner from Pascal Gross' cross levelled on 82 minutes.

A point edges Brighton up to eighth in the table, while Palace move nine points clear of the relegation zone in 15th.

© 2023 AFP