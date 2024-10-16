 Japan Today
Wellalage shines with 3 wickets on debut to help Sri Lanka even Twenty20 series vs. West Indies

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka

Dunith Wellalage led the way with three wickets in his debut match as Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 73 runs in the second Twenty20 match on Tuesday to level the three-match series 1-1.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat first and his team scored 162-5 at Rangiri Dambulla Stadium. In reply, the West Indies were bowled out for 89 in the 17th over, handing the hosts their largest win by runs against the West Indies.

Pathum Nissanka made 54 runs off 49 deliveries for Sri Lanka including a six and nine boundaries. Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera had useful knocks of 26 and 24, respectively.

Fast bowler Romario Shepherd took 2-23 for the West Indies.

In reply, West Indies lost their way early, unable to score freely and falling to pressure on a pitch that helped spin bowling.

Wellalage had Brandon King, who top scored in the first match, stumped by Kusal Mendis for 5 and had both Andre Fletcher (4) and Roston Chase (4) caught by Kamindu Mendis to finish with three wickets for nine runs in his four overs.

Spinners Maheesh Theekshana, Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga also took two wickets each.

West Indies lost their first wicket at 12 and could not recover from losing seven for 40.

Brief resistance from captain Rovman Powell (20) and Alzarri Joseph (16) was to no avail.

The third and series-deciding match will be played at the same venue on Thursday.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

