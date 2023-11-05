Welsh rugby greats Jones, Tipuric and Halfpenny make farewell international appearances

rugby union

Rugby greats Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Leigh Halfpenny bid farewell to the international game in Wales' 49-26 win over the Barbarians in a non-cap test match in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wyn Jones and Tipuric, who played for the Baa-Baas, retired from Wales' team before the World Cup while Halfpenny announced after the tournament in France that he would be quitting international rugby.

The trio made a combined 352 appearances for Wales, with Jones a long-time captain of the team. The lock scored one of the four tries by the Barbarians, an invitational team containing players from countries around the world, while Wales crossed seven times — five of which were converted by Halfpenny.

Dewi Lake, Tom Rogers, Sam Costelow, Taine Plumtree, Aaron Wainwright and Kieran Hardy (two) were the try-scorers for the Welsh, who have just returned from a quarterfinal exit at the World Cup.

Fiji international Api Ratuniyarawa pulled out of an appearance for the Barbarians after appearing in court hours before kickoff charged with sexual assault. The 37-year-old Ratuniyarawa was released on bail to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Dec. 4, Britain’s Press Association reported.

