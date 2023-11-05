Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Welsh rugby greats Jones, Tipuric and Halfpenny make farewell international appearances

0 Comments
CARDIFF, Wales

Rugby greats Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Leigh Halfpenny bid farewell to the international game in Wales' 49-26 win over the Barbarians in a non-cap test match in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wyn Jones and Tipuric, who played for the Baa-Baas, retired from Wales' team before the World Cup while Halfpenny announced after the tournament in France that he would be quitting international rugby.

The trio made a combined 352 appearances for Wales, with Jones a long-time captain of the team. The lock scored one of the four tries by the Barbarians, an invitational team containing players from countries around the world, while Wales crossed seven times — five of which were converted by Halfpenny.

Dewi Lake, Tom Rogers, Sam Costelow, Taine Plumtree, Aaron Wainwright and Kieran Hardy (two) were the try-scorers for the Welsh, who have just returned from a quarterfinal exit at the World Cup.

Fiji international Api Ratuniyarawa pulled out of an appearance for the Barbarians after appearing in court hours before kickoff charged with sexual assault. The 37-year-old Ratuniyarawa was released on bail to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Dec. 4, Britain’s Press Association reported.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog