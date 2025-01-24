Wembanyama dazzles Paris crowd as he leads Spurs to easy win

Victor Wembanyama was playing in France with the San Antonio Spurs for the first time

Victor Wembanyama said he played one of the best five games of his young career after delighting his home crowd in Paris on Thursday by scoring 30 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 140-110 rout of the Indiana Pacers.

The 21-year-old 2.21-meter center took control of the game in a third-quarter performance when the Spurs roared into a 23-point lead.

Wembanyama was playing in the French league a year and a half ago before his selection as the number one pick in the 2023 NBA draft set him on the path to global stardom.

Returning to France with the Spurs for the first time, Wembanyama's first block of the game brought loud cheers from a crowd of nearly 16,000 at a sold-out the Bercy Arena, where he helped France win the men's basketball silver medal at the Paris Olympics last year.

There was an even bigger roar when he scored his first points 4min 30sec into the game on the way to 15 first-half points.

"That was one of the matches that was closest to my heart," Wembanyama said. "And in terms of pure performance, it's in the top five.

"It means everything. It's crazy to have the public like that. Tonight was different. It's a different kind of support that the crowd brings and we tried to use the circumstances to our advantage and tonight was an easy night to use it to our advantage."

The first of two regular-season games in the French capital this week was watched by a host of former NBA stars including French four-time champion Tony Parker, his former San Antonio teammates Manu Ginobili and David Robinson, as well as Pau Gasol and the legendary Oscar Robertson.

Paris Saint-Germain footballers Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi and Super Bowl winner Odell Beckham Jr. were also on hand to enjoy the action.

They saw Wembanyama drive his team to a 103-80 lead in the third quarter with three rejections in a row, two assists and a thunderous dunk, bringing the crowd to their feet to chant "MVP, MVP, MVP".

"I told Vic after the game this is one of the best complete games I've seen him play all season long," the Spurs' veteran guard Chris Paul told reporters.

"With the expectations, being home in front of all his family and friends, in front of all you guys, some guys could get lost in the game and start doing too much, but I think he played a great game both ends of the court and it's really nice to get the win in the first of two games."

Devin Vassell contributed 25 points for the Spurs who could afford to bench Wembanyama and his fellow starters with five minutes remaining. They moved to a 20-22 record for the season and stay in contention for the play-in tournament.

Bennedict Mathurin top-scored for the Pacers with 24 points.

The Spurs meet the Pacers again on the same court on Saturday.

