Newsletter Signup Register / Login
"They break a curfew, and that is unacceptable, and I feel a bit let down by that," said West Brom manager Alan Pardew after four players admitted to stealing a taxi in Spain Photo: AFP/File
sports

West Brom four apologise for Spanish taxi theft

0 Comments
By Oli SCARFF
LONDON

Four senior West Brom players apologised on Friday after being questioned by police in Spain over the theft of a taxi, an embarrassment which manager Alan Pardew described as "not ideal".

Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill admitted they had broken a team curfew when they took a taxi from Barcelona city center at 5.30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

"We felt it important we identify ourselves as the players involved in an incident which occurred during the training camp in Spain this week out of respect for team-mates who otherwise could be implicated by association," the four players said in a statement.

"We freely acknowledge and apologise for the break of curfew which we accept represented a breach of the standards of professionalism required of us as representatives of West Bromwich Albion FC.

"The Club has informed us that it will now conduct its own inquiry into the incident and we will co-operate fully."

West Brom, who sit bottom of the Premier League, seven points adrift of safety, had been on a warm weather training camp in the Catalan capital.

"We have gone there to try to get ourselves up and ready for this run-in, and this is obviously not ideal," said Baggies manager Pardew ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie against Southampton.

"They break a curfew, and that is unacceptable, and I feel a bit let down by that."

A Catalan police source confirmed the players had been questioned before returning to the U.K.

The players' statements will be examined by an investigating judge, who will decide how the case will proceed.

Police confirmed the taxi had been returned to its owner.

Earlier this week the club sacked chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman due to poor results on the field this season.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Awamori: 5 Reasons Why This Island Sake Deserves Our Attention Now

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Burning The Candle At Both Ends: Japan’s Grave Public Childcare Problem

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Cities

Dazaifu

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Festivals

Saijo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Castles

Hirosaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Discovery: 5 Japanese Science Fiction Authors

GaijinPot Blog