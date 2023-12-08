Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
West Ham players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. West Ham won 2-1. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
soccer

West Ham fights back to beat Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League

0 Comments
LONDON

West Ham came back to secure a 2-1 win at Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday and extend Spurs' winless run to five games.

Second-half goals from Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse saw West Ham recover from going behind to an early header from Cristian Romero.

Defeat means Tottenham has now lost four and drawn one of its last five games — after having taken the lead in all of them.

The slump has dropped Ange Postecoglou's team from first to fifth, while West Ham is now three points behind its London rival in ninth.

Tottenham was ultimately punished for failing to make the most of its superiority in the first half.

It was in front after 11 minutes when Romero rose to head Pedro Porro's cross into the top corner.

The score could have been 2-0 in first-half stoppage time when West Ham defender Kurt Zouma fired the ball against his own post while cutting out a dangerous cross.

If that was a spot of good fortune for West Ham, its equalizer in the 52nd also came after a large slice of luck.

Mohammed Kudus lined up a shot from outside the area that looked unlikely to pose too much threat to Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario until it ricocheted off Ben Davies and Romero. The ball then ran invitingly for Bowen with only the keeper to beat and he smashed his shot into the back of the net.

Tottenham substitute Richarlison came closest to restoring his team's lead with a header that went narrowly wide before West Ham struck the winner in the 74th.

Spurs were victims of their own downfall as Destiny Udogie hit a weak backpass to Vicario. Bowen raced onto it and while the keeper was able to push the ball away, it fell to Ward-Prowse with the goal to aim at.

His first effort struck the post, but he was alert enough to follow up and convert from the rebound.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog