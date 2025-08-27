 Japan Today
Britain Soccer League Cup
West Ham United manager Graham Potter looks on before a League Cup second round soccer match against the Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
soccer

West Ham loses in English League Cup to pile more pressure on manager Graham Potter

By STEVE DOUGLAS
LONDON

West Ham's miserable start to the season continued Tuesday with a 3-2 loss at Wolverhampton in the second round of the English League Cup.

Jørgen Strand Larsen scored in the 82nd and 84th minutes, soon after coming on as a substitute, to turn the game around for Wolves at Molineux and consign West Ham and under-pressure manager Graham Potter to a third straight defeat to open the season.

The Hammers have already lost to Sunderland and Chelsea in the Premier League, conceding eight goals in the process.

After the match, West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen appeared to try to approach a fan after the team's players went over to applaud the traveling contingent. Two of Bowen's teammates were seen pulling him away from a potential flashpoint.

Wolves had also lost its first two games in the league, so the League Cup match was important for both teams.

Rodrigo Gomes put Wolves ahead, before goals by Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta gave West Ham the lead by the 63rd minute.

Potty Potter is what some are calling him, surely he has to go, they are dreadful aren’t they.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

