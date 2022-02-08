West Ham player Kurt Zouma condemned for kicking cat

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and West Ham's Kurt Zouma vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has apologized for hitting a cat and the club has condemned him for the abuse caught on video.

Zouma is seen kicking and slapping the cat, while laughter can be heard in the background. The 27-year-old France international then chases the animal before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head in video released by The Sun newspaper.

An animal welfare charity has also lambasted Zouma, while West Ham said on Tuesday it will deal with the player internally.

“I want to apologize for my actions,” Zouma said. “There are no excuses for my behavior, which I sincerely regret. I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behavior was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

Zouma joined West Ham from Chelsea in August.

“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated,” the English Premier League club said in a statement.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was horrified.

“This is a very upsetting video," the RSPCA said. “It’s never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise.”

