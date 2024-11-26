West Ham surprise Newcastle with 2-0 away win

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United in Newcastle, England, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)

soccer

Newcastle’s winning run in the English Premier League came to an abrupt end when goals from Thomas Souček and Aaron Wan-Bissaka gave West Ham a surprise 2-0 win at St. James’ Park on Monday.

The Hammers rose into 14th place and the pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui was eased.

The London club has been inconsistent all season and Monday’s win was just its fourth in 12 league games.

West Ham was worth the win in the end but the three points came courtesy of slack defending by the home side. Emerson whipped in an out-swinging corner after 10 minutes and, with Newcastle defenders rooted to the spot, Souček stole in to nod home the opener.

Then eight minutes into the second half, captain Jarrod Bowen found Wan-Bissaka in the penalty box and he was left unchallenged and had time to fire an angled drive past Nick Pope.

Newcastle brought on Harvey Barnes, and then Callum Wilson returned from a long-term back injury to make his first appearance of the season but to no avail.

The defeat ended a three-game winning streak for Newcastle and left the Saudi Arabia-owned club in ninth place, four points outside the top four.

