 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Premier League Soccer
West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Friday, April 10, 2026. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)
soccer

West Ham turn on second half style to beat Wolves and send Tottenham into drop zone

0 Comments
LONDON

West Ham beat fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 on Friday and dropped Tottenham into the Premier League drop zone for the first time this season.

Spurs were two points behind the Hammers before heading to Sunderland on Sunday.

Valentín Castellanos scored twice in three minutes midway through the second half after Konstantinos Mavropanos put the Hammers 1-0 up with a header just before halftime.

Konstantinos completed the scoring seven minutes from time with an acrobatic volley from a corner kick.

Wolves remained at the bottom of the league and was almost certain to be relegated.

Neither side excelled in a forgettable first half but West Ham went in a goal to the good when Mavropanos nodded home a cross from Jarrod Bowen.

Castellanos made it two after 66 minutes thanks to a deliciously cheeky assist from Pablo and then the same player added a third three minutes later with a low shot that may have been aided by a slight deflection.

Konstantinos’ fourth was the icing on the cake for the home side that celebrated its first league win in over a month.

“We are extremely happy," Hammers coach Nuno Espirito Santo said. "All of us deserve an evening like this, especially our fans. London Stadium was amazing; it was bouncing with energy even in the hard parts when the game was tough.

“I realize there is still a lot of work to be done yet. We made a big step today, which was important for us, but nothing has changed.”

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections Networking Party

Join us for a fun evening of making real connections in a stylish but casual social setting. Entry fee includes a standing buffet, free flowing drinks, door prize and more! April 23 (Thurs) at PACHA CRAFT BEER TACOS in Akasaka.

Seats are limited. Get your ticket today!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel