West Indies levels series with a 120-run win against Pakistan in 2nd test within three days

cricket

West Indies spun out Pakistan for 133 to record a thumping series-leveling 120-run win inside three days of the second and final test on Monday.

Pakistan, which needed a further 178 runs for an improbable win, fell quickly to Jomel Warrican’s left-arm spin on Day 3 as the West Indies gained its first test win in Pakistan in over 34 years.

Warrican claimed 5-27 to finish the series with a series-leading 19 wickets and also pushed Pakistan to the bottom of the World Test Championship table as both teams ended its two-year campaigns.

Resuming at 76-4 Monday, Pakistan lost both overnight batters without adding to the total, as Kevin Sinclair (3-61) had Saud Shakeel caught in the slips off the third ball of the morning and Warrican clean bowled nightwatchman Kashif Ali in the next over.

Mohammad Rizwan (25) and Salman Ali Agha (15) added 39 runs before both fell to the left-arm spin of Warrican.

Salman had already survived a close stumping chance off Warrican but was finally deceived by a looping delivery and was out lbw, while Rizwan couldn't read Warrican's brilliant delivery that spun back into him and knocked back the stumps.

The spinner then wrapped up West Indies’ famous win by clean bowling Sajid Khan.

It was a remarkable turnaround for West Indies which lost the first test by 127 runs at the same venue and were 7-38 on Day 1 of the second test before its tailenders lifted them to 163 all out for a slender first innings lead of nine runs.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s half century in the second innings then led West Indies to post 244 for an overall lead of 253 runs before Pakistan's batters fell into their own trap of a turning pitch against the tourists spinners.

West Indies finished eighth on the WTC table and Pakistan was at No. 9 with Australia and South Africa already qualifying for the final at Lord's in June.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.