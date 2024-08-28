 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shai Hope hits a four on his way to an unbeaten 42 in West Indies victory over South Africa Image: AFP
cricket

West Indies romp to T20 series sweep over South Africa

0 Comments
TAROUBA, Trinidad and Tobago

West Indies cruised to an eight-wicket victory over South Africa in a rain-disrupted match to complete a 3-0 T20 International series sweep on Tuesday.

West Indies opener Shai Hope blasted an unbeaten 42 off 24 balls while Nicholas Pooran clubbed 35 off just 13 deliveries to lay the foundation for the hosts' victory at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

After South Africa scored 108-4 off 13 overs, West Indies were left with a victory target of 116 under the Duckworth Lewis method.

The Caribbean side reached that total at a canter, finishing on 116-2 with 22 balls remaining.

A whopping 82 runs from the West Indies total came from boundaries, with nine sixes and seven fours.

Romario Shepherd was the man-of-the-match for West Indies after a tidy bowling spell that saw him finish with figures of 2-14 off two overs as South Africa's innings stalled.

The victory was sweet for a West Indies squad who were eliminated from the T20 World Cup by the South Africans in June.

"To come and clean sweep the team which knocked us out of the World Cup was great," Shepherd said.

West Indies skipper Roston Chase added: "We wanted to win the series 3-0. In a shortened game we want guys to go and play their natural game. The guys came out and played brilliantly."

South Africa captain Aiden Markram, who chipped in with 20 off 12 balls in the Proteas' total, said his team had room for improvement.

"Tough one today," Markram said. "Probably got the tougher of the conditions. That being said, we can improve as a team. It's going to take a little bit of time; there's a bit we can take from it but it's never great to lose."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel