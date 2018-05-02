Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this April 3, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton returns to the dugout after one of five strikeouts in the Yankees' home opener baseball game against Tampa Bay at Yankee Stadium in New York. here were more strikeouts than hits in the first month of the season, when home runs dipped from last year's record during a cold and wet April.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
baseball

Whiff of offense: Strikeouts top hits in month for 1st time

NEW YORK

Strikeouts exceeded hits during a full calendar month for the first time in the Major League Baseball history.

There were 6,656 strikeouts and 6,360 hits in a cold and wet April, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Baseball has increasingly become a game of long balls and long walks — back to the dugout. Nearly one-third of plate appearances this season have ended without the ball being put in play — a walk, strikeout or hit batter.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred says in an email to The Associated Press that "one month is a rather small sample and we are hoping that the phenomenon of strikeouts exceeding hits is an anomaly that will not persist over the course of the season."

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

