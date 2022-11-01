Newsletter Signup Register / Login
All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock will captain New Zealand in their remaining tour matches against Wales, Scotland and England Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Whitelock replaces injured Cane as All Blacks skipper

0 Comments
CARDIFF, Wales

Veteran second-row Sam Whitelock will captain New Zealand on their current northern hemisphere tour with regular skipper Sam Cane sidelined by a broken cheekbone, forwards coach Jason Ryan said on Monday.

The 34-year-old Whitelock, who has played 140 tests, will lead the All Blacks in matches against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, then against Scotland and England on consecutive weekends.

Ryan also confirmed that back Beauden Barrett and loose forward Ardie Savea will be Whitelock's vice captains.

"Sam (Whitelock) is really experienced and respected in the group," Ryan told reporters in Cardiff. "He's played 100 plus test matches and experienced a lot so he's the right man for the job."

Whitelock also led New Zealand in their previous test last September, when a home win over Australia in Auckland saw them defend the Rugby Championship title.

Cane was ruled out of the All Blacks tour after suffering a facial injury late in their 38-31 victory over Japan in Tokyo last weekend.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel