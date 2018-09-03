Sato wins in Portland; Dixon rallies to finish 5th

auto racing

By JENNA FRYER

Scott Dixon salvaged his championship run with an improbable comeback Sunday at Portland International Raceway that put him in control of his race to a fifth IndyCar title.

Dixon finished fifth, far behind race winner Takuma Sato, but put together the kind of drive that may define his season. He started 11th, was collected in an opening-lap crash, penalized for speeding on pit road and twice drove through the field from 20th.

His Chip Ganassi Racing team was forced to change its strategy several times, and caution flags helped Dixon cycle ahead of the other championship contenders. The New Zealander goes to the Sept. 16 season finale with a 29-point over Alexander Rossi.

Rossi had a decent race Sunday but finished eighth and lost three points to Dixon.

"Huge day for the team, feels like a win for us," Dixon said.

Team Penske drivers Will Power and Josef Newgarden started on the front row and are the only other drivers mathematically eligible to win the championship. But it was a terrible day for Power, the Indianapolis 500 winner, as a mechanical problem eight laps into the race seemed to make his car stall as he pulled out of the way and conceded the lead to Rossi.

Power later went off course into a tire barrier.

Sato, meanwhile, benefited from caution flags to win for the third time in his career and first since he won the Indianapolis 500 last season. The victory was his first with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Ryan Hunter-Reay nearly caught Sato over the final two laps but wound up second. Sebastien Bourdais, the last winner of an open wheel race at Portland in 2007, was third.

Portland hosted 24 consecutive open wheel events but none the last 11 years. The return of IndyCar was met by enthusiastic fans and a Pacific Northwest crowd starving for a look at major league racing. The fans got a show when the race began with a multi-car accident that sent Marco Andretti through the air, over two cars and upside down into the dirt.

It was the same crash that collected Dixon and should have ruined his race and perhaps his championship chances. Instead, his improbable finish has made the title his to lose.

