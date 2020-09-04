Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Claire Williams is stepping down from her role at the Williams Formula One team Photo: AFP/File
auto racing

Williams family announce departure from Formula One

0 Comments
By JACK GUEZ
LONDON

The Williams family will cut links with the team founded by Frank Williams after the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, the Formula One outfit announced on Thursday.

Frank's daughter Claire Williams, who has acted as the de facto boss of the British team since 2013, revealed she would be departing her role as deputy team principal following the team's sale to a U.S. investment firm.

Williams, winners of 16 drivers' and constructors' world championships, were sold last month to Dorilton Capital.

Claire Williams said: "With the future of the team now secured, this feels like the appropriate time for us to step away from the sport.

"We believe now is the right time to hand over the reins and give the new owners the opportunity to take the team into the future."

Frank Williams, 78, founded the team in 1977.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel