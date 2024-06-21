Wimbledon champion Alcaraz says Queen's defeat 'part of our lives'

tennis

imbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz said losing was "part of our lives" following a shock defeat by Britain's Jack Draper in the last 16 of the Queen's Club tournament in London on Thursday.

Alcaraz, also the reigning Queen's champion, lost 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 with the British number one claiming the biggest win of his career.

World number two Alcaraz arrived for this grass-court warm-up event for Wimbledon fresh from his French Open triumph on the clay of Roland Garros.

But the 21-year-old Spaniard was undone by Draper, 22, who is bidding to become the first British men's singles champion at Queen's since Andy Murray won his fifth title at the event in 2016.

Alcaraz, for whom this was a first defeat on grass in nearly two years, insisted he was "hungry to be better" at Wimbledon.

"Of course it's tough to deal with the losses, but I think it's part of our lives," he said. "We have to (deal with it) as good as you can. After the losses, you have to take the positive things and of course the negative things just to improve to the next tournament.

"I have to give credit to Jack. I think he played really good tennis today."

Alcaraz begins the defense of his Wimbledon title at the All England Club, just a few miles across London from Queen's, on July 1, with the champion saying he planned to remain in the British capital.

"I think the best way to be better on grass is to stay here, practise with players, physically doing good stuff on grass and the movement, really specific things," Alcaraz said when asked if he would return to Spain before Wimbledon.

"In Spain or at my home, we don't have grass courts or really grass places just to practise.

Alcaraz added: "Right now I'm hungry just to be better, to practise, and that's all I have to do.

"I'm really excited to start Wimbledon. Of course I really want to win every title I (play for), and I think Wimbledon is even more special."

For the 31st-ranked Draper, this stunning win followed his first ATP title in Stuttgart last week and meant he became the first British man to beat a top-two player on grass since Murray defeated Novak Djokovic in the 2013 Wimbledon final.

Neither Alcaraz nor Draper managed a break point in a first set where the British left-hander eventually pulled clear in the tie-break.

Alcaraz saved three match points on his own serve at 5-2 down in the second set before Draper, a day after 37-year-old Murray limped out injured of Queen's after just five games, secured the win.

"It was a really tough match," said Draper. "Carlos is the defending champion, he won Wimbledon, he's an incredible talent and amazing for the sport. I had to come out and play well and luckily I did."

Draper will next play American fifth-seed Tommy Paul, a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Chile's Alejandro Tabilo, in the quarterfinals.

There was more British success when wildcard Billy Harris joined Draper in the last eight.

The 29-year-old journeyman celebrated his award of a wildcard for Wimbledon -- and a guaranteed £60,000 ($76,000) -- by beating French qualifier Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 7-5.

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti also reached the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Brandon Nakashima of the United States.

© 2024 AFP