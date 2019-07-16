Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Wimbledon champion Djokovic consolidates top ranking

PARIS

Novak Djokovic's successful defense of his Wimbledon crown ensured that the Serb remained at world number one in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.

The 32-year-old collected his fifth Wimbledon title and 16th major Sunday with a thrilling five-set win over Roger Federer, a match that last three minutes short of five hours.

He is now 4,500 points clear of second-ranked Rafa Nadal who is just 485 points ahead of 37-year-old Federer.

The biggest climber is Roberto Bautista Agut whose ride to the semi-finals, where he lost in four sets to Djokovic, sees him rise nine places to 13, equalling his best ranking.

David Goffin, who lost to Djokovic in the quarters, returns to the Top 20, rising five places to 18th.

ATP rankings as of July 15 (changes in brackets):

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,415 pts
  2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945
  3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,460
  4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,595
  5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,325
  6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,045
  7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040
  8. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,890 (+1)
  9. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,785 (+1)
  10. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,625 (+3)
