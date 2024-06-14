 Japan Today
tennis

Wimbledon prize money increasing to ecord 50 million pounds

LONDON

Wimbledon's total prize money fund will rise to a record 50 million pounds (about $64 million), with the singles champions each earning 2.7 million pounds ($3.45 million), All England Club officials announced Thursday at the annual spring briefing.

The total amount is 5.3 million pounds ($6.8 million) more than last year, an increase of 11.9%. The winners' checks represent a jump of 350,000 pounds each (nearly $450,000), a 14.9% jump.

Players who lose in the first round of singles will get 60,000 pounds (about $76,000) each, up from 55,000 ($70,000) in 2023.

The prizes for the qualifying event will go up 14.9% to 4.8 million pounds (about $6 million).

