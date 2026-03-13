 Japan Today
Norway Cross-Country World Cup
Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo lies on the snow after a fall during the World Cup sprint cross-country race in Drammen, Norway, Thursday March 12, 2026. (Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix via AP)
skiing

Winter Olympics star Klaebo taken to hospital after crashing in World Cup sprint race

DRAMMEN, Norway

Norwegian cross-country skiing star Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo was taken to a hospital for medical checks after hitting his head on the snow in a crash involving U.S. skier Ben Ogden during a World Cup race Thursday.

The crash happened in a semifinal heat of the men’s sprint competition in Drammen, just weeks after Klaebo won a record six gold medals at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Ogden lost his balance and fell across the skis of Klaebo, who fell backward and hit his head on the snow.

Norway team doctor Ove Feragen told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 that Klaebo wasn’t seriously injured.

“He is now in the hospital for tests that are necessary when it comes to head injuries,” Feragen said.

With his six wins at the Milan Cortina Games, the 29-year-old Klaebo set a record for most gold medals at a single Winter Olympics. His 11 career gold medals is also a Winter Olympics record.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

