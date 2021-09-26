Newsletter Signup Register / Login
nba

Wizards' Hachimura to miss start of training camp

WASHINGTON

Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss the start of training camp for personal reasons.

The team said Saturday this is an excused absence and there will be more updates when appropriate.

Hachimura averaged 13.8 points over 57 games last season. He averaged 13.5 points as a rookie in 2019-20.

The Wizards open the preseason Oct. 5 at Houston. Their regular-season opener is at Toronto on Oct 20.

