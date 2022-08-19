Wolves break transfer record to sign Nunes for $45.8 mil

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
WOLVERHAMPTON, England

Wolverhampton broke the club's transfer record to sign Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon for an initial 45 million euros ($45.8 million) on Thursday.

The fee eclipses the 35 million pounds (then $45 million) that Wolves paid Porto for Fabio Silva — a striker now on loan at Anderlecht — in 2020.

The Brazil-born Nunes, who has joined on a five-year deal, is set to play at the World Cup in Qatar after making his Portugal debut last year. He has played eight times for the country, scoring one goal.

“Matheus has had two excellent seasons at the top level in Portugal with Sporting and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said, "so we are thrilled that he has chosen the Premier League and Wolves as the next step in what we hope will be a fantastic career.”

Nunes is Wolves manager Bruno Lage’s third signing of this transfer window, following deals for Portugal forward Goncalo Guedes from Valencia and Ireland defender Nathan Collins from relegated Burnley.

Other Portugal internationals in Wolves' squad include Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Nelson Semedo and Pedro Neto.

