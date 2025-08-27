 Japan Today
Jorgen Strand Larsen scored twice for Wolves Image: AFP
soccer

Wolves inflict more woe on West Ham; Leeds crash out League Cup

0 Comments
LONDON

Newcastle target Jorgen Strand Larsen fired Wolves to a 3-2 League Cup win over West Ham on Tuesday as Premier League Leeds and Sunderland crashed out on penalties to lower league opposition.

Wolves have reportedly rejected a £50 million ($67 million) bid from the Magpies for Larsen, who could prove to be a replacement for Alexander Isak.

The Norwegian was only introduced 17 minutes from time as Vitor Pereira made eight changes after losing both his side's opening two Premier League games.

Larsen produced two blistering finishes in three minutes to turn the tie around at Molineux and heap more pressure on West Ham boss Graham Potter.

Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta had given the Hammers the lead after Rodrigo Gomes put Wolves in front.

But West Ham, who have conceded eight goals in losing their opening two Premier League games, remain without a win this season.

Leeds have splashed nearly £100 million on new players after returning to the Premier League, while Sheffield Wednesday fans have worried for the club's survival as wages to players and staff have regularly been paid late.

The home fans were encouraged not to attend by the club's Supporters' Trust in a protest against club owner Dejphon Chansiri.

However, it was Wednesday who could celebrate at Hillsborough as Leeds missed all three of their penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Sunderland were also embarrassed by League One Huddersfield on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw.

Brentford won the other all-Premier League tie of the night with a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth thanks to goals from Fabio Carvalho and Igor Thiago

Burnley needed a stoppage time winner from Oliver Sonne to beat second tier Derby 2-1.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

